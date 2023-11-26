Sunday, November 26, 2023
Disbursement of millions among scam affectees to start from December DG

Our Staff Reporter
November 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Following the directions of Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, the NAB Lahore Director General (DG), Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh held an im­portant ‘Open Court’ to address the queries of participating affectees.

According to the details, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh conducted sixth monthly Open Hearing (Khuli Ketchary) at NAB Lahore office and announced for initiating disburse­ment process of millions of rupees among scam affectees. The distribu­tion process to start from December 2023, he said. Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh clarified that NAB-L officers are doing their best to recover em­bezzled money of the masses from corrupt elements. While submitting claims, the effectees of Palm Vista Housing Society pleaded that the ad­ministration of said Society, at first, sold-out membership forms to gener­al public. Later, they looted innocent people by selling hundreds of bogus plot files to masses; afterwards, by arranging different marketing pro­grams and shows, said administra­tion deceitfully lured general public by selling hundreds of acres of land while they had merely 206 Kanal ap­proved land with them. On query to return payments,society administra­tion provided cheques to affectees, which were bounced, later after.

Our Staff Reporter

