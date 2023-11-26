Disbursement of millions among scam affectees to start from December DG

LAHORE - Following the directions of Chairman NAB, Lt. Gen (R) Nazir Ahmed, the NAB Lahore Director General (DG), Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh held an important ‘Open Court’ to address the queries of participating affectees.
According to the details, Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh conducted sixth monthly Open Hearing (Khuli Ketchary) at NAB Lahore office and announced for initiating disbursement process of millions of rupees among scam affectees. The distribution process to start from December 2023, he said. Mr. Amjad Majeed Aulakh clarified that NAB-L officers are doing their best to recover embezzled money of the masses from corrupt elements. While submitting claims, the effectees of Palm Vista Housing Society pleaded that the administration of said Society, at first, sold-out membership forms to general public. Later, they looted innocent people by selling hundreds of bogus plot files to masses; afterwards, by arranging different marketing programs and shows, said administration deceitfully lured general public by selling hundreds of acres of land while they had merely 206 Kanal approved land with them. On query to return payments,society administration provided cheques to affectees, which were bounced, later after.