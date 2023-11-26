ECP to start allotting election symbols after publication of delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD - Since the political parties have stat­ed election’s campaign, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will start allotting election symbols to the political parties after publication of delimitation of constituencies.

The delimitation of constituen­cies will be completed by the end of this month. The PTI, according to the ECP’s recent decision, has given time to conduct intra party polls as otherwise ‘Bat’ symbol will not be given to the party. The rest of all po­litical parties have submitted their formal applications to the top elec­toral body for the allotment of elec­tion symbols. Sources said that the commission has formally started work on election symbols as per the application submitted by the par­ties. The top election body had some months ago invited applications for forth coming general elections 2024. The commission directed that the applications should be duly signed by the respective party heads, and reach the Election Commission, Sec­retariat Islamabad, on or before the 19th July, 2023. The political parties were advised to file applications for allocation of symbols according to requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017. The applicants in the applications, as per rules, should mention symbol or symbols if any al­located to the political party during the previous general elections. It was asked that every such application shall be signed by the Party Head, by whatever name designated. It was asked that all parties should have conducted intra party polls as other­wise previous election symbol might not be allotted to the party.