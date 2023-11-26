Every industry should be ‘held accountable’ on climate: COP28 president

PARIS - The president of a pivotal UN climate summit defended on Saturday the large presence of industry representatives at the negotiations, saying private sector engagement was essen­tial to curb global heating.

“Everyone needs to be part of this process and everyone needs to be held responsible and everyone needs to be held accountable,” COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber, of the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, told AFP in an interview. “That includes all industries and in particular heavy emitting industries like aviation, transportation, alumin­ium, cement, steel, as well as the oil and gas industry,” he added.

World leaders, country nego­tiators, activists, lobbyists and figures including Pope Fran­cis will be among the 70,000 attendees expected at COP28 in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, making it the largest United Nations climate change summit ever.

More than 1,000 business­es and philanthropic organi­sation leaders have registered for a two-day forum on Decem­ber 1-2 on the sidelines of the negotiations between political leaders on preventing the plan­et’s climate tipping unstoppa­bly out of control. Businesses and industries are to announce a score of commitments at the forum, according to its organ­iser, Emirati businessman Badr Jafar. National negotiators at COP28 will grapple with a host of flashpoint issues, including the future of fossil fuels -- oil, gas and coal -- and financial aid from rich polluters for the poorer nations most vulnera­ble to accelerating climate dis­ruption. But the central focus will be a damning stock-taking of the world’s limited progress towards curbing the pollutant greenhouse gas emissions fuel­ling the climate crisis.

Jaber, CEO of UAE state-owned oil giant ADNOC, has consistent­ly stressed his wish to engage the private sector alongside nation­al governments to finance the transition to clean energy and help vulnerable states adapt to their changing climate. “We also need to encourage private sector funding,” he told AFP. “We need to provide the necessary insur­ance and the hedging mecha­nisms to protect the private sec­tor, and... incentivise them to come on board and to help fix the climate finance challenge.” US and European parliamentar­ians have urged the UN to bring in new rules on companies tak­ing part in COP negotiations.

Asked about the demand, Jaber said the challenge was so enormous that both na­tion-states and the private sector needed to be involved. “Everyone must be consulted. Everyone must be given the opportunity to contribute,” he said. “I will hold everyone and every industry responsible and accountable for keeping 1.5 within reach.” “1.5” refers to the target set by the 2015 Paris Agreement of limiting the rise in the Earth’s average temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Scientists have warned that humanity is dangerous­ly close to exceeding that key 1.5C threshold.