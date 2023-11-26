Four more power thieves apprehended in HESCO region

HYDERABAD - Four more electricity thieves have been apprehended during the ongo­ing anti-theft campaign of the Hy­derabad Electric Supply Company (HEaSCO) in the region. The HESCO spokesperson informed on Saturday that under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Ba­sheer Ahmed, a series of actions are underway in the region, and during the past 24 hours, 379 more con­nections involved in electricity theft were identified. The Hesco authori­ties have submitted 349 letters for registering FIRs at various police sta­tions, and out of these requests, 103 have been registered by concerned police. The spokesperson further dis­closed that among the apprehended connections, there were 3 indus­trial, 4 agricultural, 14 commercial, and 361 domestic connections, and all these have been disconnected. Besides, the implicated consumers have faced a penalty of 1,96,385 units under the detection bill amounting to 5.458 million rupees. A total of 8221 suspects were found involved in elec­tricity theft during the 78-day opera­tion by HESCO, and so far, 106 sus­pects have been arrested, including 3 employees, he described.

SAU SYNDICATE MEETING HELD, VARIOUS DECISIONS MADE

The 115th syndicate meeting of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) was held in the committee room of the university on Saturday, which was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri. According to the univer­sity’s spokesman, the 13-point agen­da was considered in the meeting and various decisions were taken.