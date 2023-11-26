Harvesting at country's first corporate farm begins

First harvesting season has begun at country's maiden corporate farm launched under the Green Pakistan Initiative by the Special Investment Facilitation Council.

The first-ever modern agriculture farm, under the umbrella of FonGrow, was inaugurated by the Prime Minister and the chief of the army staff in July this year at Pirowal in Khanewal district.

The first crop in this farm has become ripe and the harvesting process is underway. Modern and state of the art machinery is being used in the harvesting process.

FonGrow is the first corporate farm producing agri-yield under the Green Pakistan Initiative.