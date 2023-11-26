IHC to hear petition against ex-COAS Qamar Bajwa, ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday fixed for hearing a plea against former army chief Gen (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex-spymaster Lt Gen (rtd) Faiz Hameed and two journalists in a case pertaining to allegedly flouting the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday (November 28). On October 9, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had issued notices to the former military generals, concerned journalists and the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in response to a petition seeking legal proceedings against them.
In the petition, Atif Ali — a concerned citizen — had sought the registration of a case against journalists Javed Chaudhry, Shahid Maitla and the former generals over news reports regarding the ex-military officers’ role in politics. The petitioner had contended that the interview of ex-Gen Bajwa was conducted in a “reckless” manner and the journalists, Chaudhry and Maitla, did not show any sense of responsibility in publishing them. The petition claimed the revelations made in the interview(s) were a violation of the Official Secrets Act and tantamount to inciting mutiny and disharmony. It requested the court to issue directions to the DG FIA to register an FIR (first information report) against the former chief of army staff, ex-Inter Services Intelligence chief and journalists. Besides, it also sought directions from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regu¬latory Authority to impose a ban on the two journalists. Initially, the registrar’s office of the IHC in March this year had raised an objection, saying that the high court was not an appropriate forum and asked the petitioner to approach the relevant authorities. When the petition was heard by the IHC chief justice, he had asked the DG FIA to proceed in accordance with the law. However, the petitioner during the hearing had informed the court that the investigation agency did not take any action.