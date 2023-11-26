IHC to hear petition against ex-COAS Qamar Bajwa, ex-spymaster Faiz Hameed on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Saturday fixed for hearing a plea against former army chief Gen (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, ex-spymaster Lt Gen (rtd) Faiz Hameed and two journalists in a case pertaining to allegedly flouting the Official Secrets Act on Tuesday (November 28). On October 9, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had issued notices to the former military generals, concerned journal­ists and the director general of the Federal Investi­gation Agency (FIA) in response to a petition seek­ing legal proceedings against them.

In the petition, Atif Ali — a concerned citizen — had sought the registration of a case against jour­nalists Javed Chaudhry, Shahid Maitla and the for­mer generals over news reports regarding the ex-military officers’ role in politics. The petition­er had contended that the interview of ex-Gen Ba­jwa was conducted in a “reckless” manner and the journalists, Chaudhry and Maitla, did not show any sense of responsibility in publishing them. The pe­tition claimed the revelations made in the inter­view(s) were a violation of the Official Secrets Act and tantamount to inciting mutiny and disharmo­ny. It requested the court to issue directions to the DG FIA to register an FIR (first information report) against the former chief of army staff, ex-Inter Ser­vices Intelligence chief and journalists. Besides, it also sought directions from the Pakistan Electron­ic Media Regu¬latory Authority to impose a ban on the two journalists. Initially, the registrar’s office of the IHC in March this year had raised an objection, saying that the high court was not an appropriate forum and asked the petitioner to approach the rel­evant authorities. When the petition was heard by the IHC chief justice, he had asked the DG FIA to pro­ceed in accordance with the law. However, the pe­titioner during the hearing had informed the court that the investigation agency did not take any action.