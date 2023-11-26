Inclusive Tech Vision

In an era dominated by rapidly advancing technologies, Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Ambassador Syrus Sajjad Qazi has taken a commendable stance by calling for a binding global framework to ensure the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) and cyberspace.

Qazi’s call for fair and equitable access to emerging technologies aligns seamlessly with the principles of inclusivity and non-discrimination. In his recent address at the workshop on international security hosted by the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) in collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), Qazi highlighted the need for global collaboration in responsible AI governance. This approach not only fosters inclusivity but also sets the stage for international cooperation, emphasising that the benefits of AI should be accessible to all nations, regardless of their level of technological advancement. As technological advancements reshape our understanding of security, Qazi’s emphasis on an inclusive approach involving various stakeholders underscores the need for collective efforts to navigate the ethical and security considerations in this rapidly evolving landscape. The workshop, which delved into the convergence of AI and cyberspace in the context of global security, explored evolving geopolitical dynamics, security impacts of emerging technologies, and their ethical considerations. Qazi’s vision for an international, rule-based order promotes transparency, accountability, and the protection of critical civilian infrastructure.

Qazi’s recognition of the dual nature of AI technologies and the potential security challenges they pose positions Pakistan as a responsible member of the international community. He expressed Pakistan’s strong commitment to addressing the challenges associated with unregulated military uses of AI. Actively engaging the international community on multilateral forums, Pakistan promotes dialogue and cooperation at regional and global levels to address cyber threats and mitigate risks associated with military applications of AI.

Moreover, Qazi advocates for an inclusive approach that involves governments, the private sector, academia, and civil society in collectively developing strategies for a safe, secure, stable, and open cyberspace. By emphasising fair access to new and emerging technologies, he opposes undue restrictions that could hinder the development of countries in science and technology.

Syrus Qazi’s vision for a binding global framework and equitable access to AI technologies demonstrates Pakistan’s commitment to responsible AI governance. It is a call for international collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity, setting a positive precedent for navigating the challenges and ethical considerations associated with the rapid evolution of AI and cyberspace technologies.