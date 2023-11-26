India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

SILKYARA TUNNEL, INDIA - Indian rescuers began digging a vertical shaft Saturday to free 41 workers trapped inside a collapsed road tunnel for two weeks, after ef­forts through another route hit snags just metres from free­ing the men. In the latest set­back in attempts to rescue the increasingly desperate work­ers, engineers driving a met­al pipe horizontally through 57 metres (187 feet) of rock and concrete ran into met­al rods and construction ve­hicles buried in the earth. A giant earth-boring machine snapped just nine metres from breaking through. Thick met­al girders in the rubble are blocking the route, and using cutting tools to clear them is tricky from inside the confined pipe, only wide enough for a man to crawl through. Am­bulances are on standby and a field hospital has been pre­pared to receive the men, who have been trapped since a por­tion of the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in the north­ern state of Uttarakhand caved in on November 12. Uttara­khand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed that vertical drilling had begun to dig 89 metres downwards, a risky route above the men in an area that has already suf­fered a collapse. AFP reporters saw a heavy earth digger being taken up a specially cut track to the top of forested hill above the tunnel, to begin the dig. At the same time, a special super­heated plasma cutter was being brought to the remote moun­tain location to remove the bro­ken drill and metal blocking the horizontal route. Digging will then continue by hand.