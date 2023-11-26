Israeli-owned ship hit in suspected Iran drone attack

DUBAI - An Israeli-owned cargo ship was damaged in a suspected drone attack by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in the Indian Ocean, a US de­fense official said on Saturday. “We are aware of reports that there was a suspected IRGC-initiated Shahed-136 UAV (that) struck a civilian motor ves­sel in the Indian Ocean,” the official said, confirming the attack on Friday and adding that “the ship incurred minor damage” and there were “no injuries”. Maritime security compa­ny Ambrey said the Malta-flagged, French-operated container ship was reportedly damaged when the un­manned aerial vehicle exploded close to it. “The vessel was managed by an Israeli-affiliated company, which was assessed to be the reason why it was targeted,” Ambrey said, adding that in the days before the attack, the ship’s tracking transmissions had stopped shortly after departing port in the United Arab Emirates.

The reported attack comes almost a week after Yemen’s Huthi rebels seized an Israel-linked cargo ship in the southern Red Sea. Ambrey said in a separate incident on Friday the Huthis cautioned a tanker southwest of Yemen’s Red Sea port city of Hodei­da “to change course and warned that an attack would follow if they did not follow the instructions”. The security firm said the warning was issued sev­eral times, adding it is “likely a Huthi operation is imminent”. The Huthis, declaring themselves part of the “axis of resistance” of Iran-affiliated groups, have launched a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel since October, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on Israel. Gaza’s Hamas government says nearly 15,000 people have been killed in Is­raeli aerial bombardment and ground operations in the Palestinian territory since then. On Monday, the Huthi reb­els pledged further maritime attacks until Israel halts its Gaza campaign.