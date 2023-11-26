Karachi police found involved in another robbery incident

KARACHI - Another robbery incident was reported from Ka­rachi, allegedly involving Sindh police personnel on Saturday. As per initial details, the individuals wearing police uniforms looted a Suzuki loaded with a total of 110 cartons of motorbike oil – worth Rs 500,000 – from the Baloch colony bridge.

The laborer submitted an application to the Baloch Colony police station, according to which, three ‘police officers’ along with two individuals in plain clothes stopped the loaded vehicle on the Baloch Colony bridge. The victim in his applica­tion stated that the police officers took them – the driver and his relative who was presented in the vehicle – to Chamra Chowrangi located in Korangi and were told to wait for the police mobile.