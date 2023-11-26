Sunday, November 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi police found involved in another robbery incident

Agencies
November 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Another robbery incident was reported from Ka­rachi, allegedly involving Sindh police personnel on Saturday. As per initial details, the individuals wearing police uniforms looted a Suzuki loaded with a total of 110 cartons of motorbike oil – worth Rs 500,000 – from the Baloch colony bridge.

The laborer submitted an application to the Baloch Colony police station, according to which, three ‘police officers’ along with two individuals in plain clothes stopped the loaded vehicle on the Baloch Colony bridge. The victim in his applica­tion stated that the police officers took them – the driver and his relative who was presented in the vehicle – to Chamra Chowrangi located in Korangi and were told to wait for the police mobile.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023