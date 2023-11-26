KP Bar Council revokes licenses of 20 lawyers

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council took decisive action by revoking the licenses of 20 lawyers who were found guilty of submitting forged credentials. This significant decision was reached during the executive committee meeting chaired by Syed Mubashir Shah, advocate and Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council. Other members, including Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon, Syed Taimur Ali Shah, and Shah Hussain Khan, were present at the meeting.
The committee has forwarded its recommendations to the general body of the bar council for further action against the implicated lawyers. A notification copy has been dispatched to the bar councils, the Peshawar High Court’s registration, relevant district bar associations, and district and session judges.
These affected lawyers, hailing from various parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, had attached counterfeit documents and test results to their license applications. The bar council promptly forwarded these documents to the Higher Education Commission for verification.
Notices had been issued to the lawyers, providing them an opportunity to present their perspectives. The decision to revoke licenses was made after due consideration.