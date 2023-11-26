KP Bar Council revokes licenses of 20 lawyers

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council took decisive action by revoking the licenses of 20 lawyers who were found guilty of sub­mitting forged credentials. This significant decision was reached during the execu­tive committee meeting chaired by Syed Mubashir Shah, advocate and Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council. Oth­er members, including Mohammad Ali Khan Jadoon, Syed Taimur Ali Shah, and Shah Hussain Khan, were present at the meeting.

The committee has forwarded its recom­mendations to the general body of the bar council for further action against the impli­cated lawyers. A notification copy has been dispatched to the bar councils, the Pesha­war High Court’s registration, relevant dis­trict bar associations, and district and ses­sion judges.

These affected lawyers, hailing from vari­ous parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa prov­ince, had attached counterfeit documents and test results to their license applications. The bar council promptly forwarded these documents to the Higher Education Com­mission for verification.

Notices had been issued to the lawyers, providing them an opportunity to present their perspectives. The decision to revoke licenses was made after due consideration.