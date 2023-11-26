KP CM directs to improve service delivery system in Swat

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, conducted a comprehensive review during his one-day visit to Swat district on Saturday. He meticulously inspected several key public service outlets, including hospitals, police stations, and drug addicts’ rehabilitation centres. Assessing the services and facilities provided, he issued directives to enhance the service delivery systems, prioritizing public facilitation.
The Chief Minister later presided over a high-level meeting at the Commissioner Malakand office, engaging with top officials from the district administration. Advisor Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Commissioner Malakand Saqib Raza Aslam, Regional Police Officer Muhammad Ali, Deputy Commissioner Swat Dr Qasim, Deputy Commissioner Malakand Shahid Khan, along with heads of all line departments, attended the session. Comprehensive discussions ensued, covering the law and order scenario, administrative affairs, progress on ongoing developmental schemes, and related issues.
Expressing his concern for law and order, Arshad Hussain emphasized its utmost priority for his government. He pledged comprehensive measures to reinforce law enforcement, ensuring adequate equipment, arms, and ammunition for effective handling of contemporary challenges. Additionally, he stressed on empowering the police force by allocating necessary resources on a priority basis.The Chief Minister directed immediate action for the computerization of land records and settlements in districts where the initiative has begun. He aims to swiftly resolve land disputes by completing the process at the earliest.
He was briefed on the progress of various developmental projects in Malakand Division, including Swat Motorway Phase 2, Dir Expressway, Karakar Tunnel, Koto Hydro Power Project, Lawi Hydro Project, and Gorkan Matilan Hydro Power Project. Acknowledging their significance for regional development, he urged authorities to collaboratively strategize solutions to expedite these projects without delay.