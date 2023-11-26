KP CM directs to improve service delivery system in Swat

PESHAWAR - Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, conducted a comprehensive review during his one-day visit to Swat district on Saturday. He meticulously inspected sever­al key public service outlets, including hos­pitals, police stations, and drug addicts’ re­habilitation centres. Assessing the services and facilities provided, he issued directives to enhance the service delivery systems, prioritizing public facilitation.

The Chief Minister later presided over a high-level meeting at the Commission­er Malakand office, engaging with top offi­cials from the district administration. Advi­sor Dr Sarfraz Ali Shah, Inspector General Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, Commissioner Malakand Saqib Raza Aslam, Regional Po­lice Officer Muhammad Ali, Deputy Com­missioner Swat Dr Qasim, Deputy Commis­sioner Malakand Shahid Khan, along with heads of all line departments, attended the session. Comprehensive discussions en­sued, covering the law and order scenario, administrative affairs, progress on ongoing developmental schemes, and related issues.

Expressing his concern for law and order, Arshad Hussain emphasized its utmost pri­ority for his government. He pledged com­prehensive measures to reinforce law en­forcement, ensuring adequate equipment, arms, and ammunition for effective han­dling of contemporary challenges. Addi­tionally, he stressed on empowering the po­lice force by allocating necessary resources on a priority basis.The Chief Minister di­rected immediate action for the comput­erization of land records and settlements in districts where the initiative has begun. He aims to swiftly resolve land disputes by completing the process at the earliest.

He was briefed on the progress of vari­ous developmental projects in Malakand Division, including Swat Motorway Phase 2, Dir Expressway, Karakar Tunnel, Koto Hy­dro Power Project, Lawi Hydro Project, and Gorkan Matilan Hydro Power Project. Ac­knowledging their significance for region­al development, he urged authorities to col­laboratively strategize solutions to expedite these projects without delay.