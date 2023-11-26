KP handicap cricket team wins ICRC bilateral series

PESHAWAR - In commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) extended support for a three-match cricket series held at Islamia College University Peshawar. The se­ries featured teams representing KP Handicap and Azad Jammu Kashmir Handicap. The Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Handicap cricket team emerged victorious, clinching the series with a remarkable 3-0 scoreline.

The Head of the Sub Delegation of the ICRC in Pe­shawar, Mr. Jihad Nabhan, graced the occasion, pre­senting prizes to both teams and commending their remarkable participation and sportsmanship.