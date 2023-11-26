KP handicap cricket team wins ICRC bilateral series

PESHAWAR - In commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) extended support for a three-match cricket series held at Islamia College University Peshawar. The series featured teams representing KP Handicap and Azad Jammu Kashmir Handicap. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Handicap cricket team emerged victorious, clinching the series with a remarkable 3-0 scoreline.
The Head of the Sub Delegation of the ICRC in Peshawar, Mr. Jihad Nabhan, graced the occasion, presenting prizes to both teams and commending their remarkable participation and sportsmanship.