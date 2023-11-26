Lahore, Karachi, Multan score wins in National T20 Cup

KARACHI-Lahore Whites, Karachi Whites, Lahore Blues, Karachi Blues and Multan emerged victorious on the second day of the National T20 Cup 2023-24 here at various venues on Saturday.

At NBP Sports Complex, Peshawar beat Lahore Whites by seven wickets, thanks to 61 not out by Adil Amin and three-for by Muhammad Imran. Batting first, Lahore Whites scored 128-9 in 20 overs with Saad Nasim remaining top scorer with 41 while Saad Khan scored 24. For Peshawar, Mohammad Imran took 3-25 while Iftikhar Ahmed, M Abbas Afridi and Imran Khan Snr grabbed two wickets each.

Chasing 129, Peshawar got to the target for the loss of three wickets in 18.3 overs. Adil Amin was unbeaten with 61 while Abbas Ali scored 28. M Amir Khan, Ahmed Daniyal and M Irfan took a wicket each.

At UBL Sports Complex, Karachi Whites beat Dera Murad Jamali by eight wickets. Dera Murad Jamali smashed 182-6 while batting as Fahad Hussain (45), Basit Ali (40) Mohammad Deen (36) and Zubair Khan (27) contributed with the bat. For Karachi Whites, Ziaullah bagged 3-36 and Arif Yaqoob 2-27. Karachi Whites chased down the target 17.5 overs as Omair Bin Yousuf smashed 78 not out while captain Asad Shafiq struck unbeaten 62. Nasir Khan picked 2-23.

In a nail-biter at UBL Sports Complex, Lahore Blues beat Hyderabad by one wicket, chasing down the target on the very last ball of the match. Hyderabad posted 153-6 with M Suleman (57) scoring fifty and Rizwan Mehmood scored 42 runs. For Lahore Blues, Hunain Shah picked up 3-20 and Asfand Mehran 1-34. In pursuit of the target, Lahore Blues got it on the last ball of the match that too with just a wicket to spare. Imran Butt top scored with 48 while Qasim Akram played 22-run inning. Jawad Ali picked up 3-38 and Daniyal Hussain Rajput took 2-16.

Karachi Blues beat Quetta by five wickets at NBP Sports Complex. Batting first, Quetta set a target of 146 as they scored 145-8 in 20 overs. Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Bismillah Khan scored 48 and 37 respectively while M Asghar took 3-19. Karachi Blues chased down the target in 19 overs with Jahanzaib Sultan smashing 77 and Saifullah Bangash hit unbeaten 33. Gohar Faiz took 2-27 and Jalat Khan 2-36.

At National Bank Stadium, Multan beat AJK by seven wickets. Batting first, AJK could score 131 on the board before being bundled out. Usman Maroof (51) hit a fighting fifty while Aqib Liaqat scored 22 runs. Tahir Hussain picked up 3-21 while Ali Majid and Sirajuddin grabbed two wickets each. Multan chased down the target in 17.3 overs with Sharjeel Khan (53) smashing a fifty and Haseebullah made unbeaten 46. M Shehzad, Basit Ali and Naveed Malik took a wicket each.