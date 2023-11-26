Magistrate awards FIA 2-day physical remand of money launderer

Rawalpindi-A city magistrate on Saturday remanded a money changer of Mall Plaza in two-day physical custody of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle (CBC) in an illegal money exchange/ smuggling case, informed sources. The investigators of FIA CBC have shifted the accused money changer identified as Sheikh Iqbal alias Balla to police station for further investigation, they said.

According to sources, FIA CBC Sub Inspector (SI) Taimoor has applied in the court of magistrate/ civil judge Adil Sarwar Siyal for two days of physical remand of Sheikh Iqbal, who was in Adiala Jail in a case of smuggling foreign currency. The magistrate had granted the investigator of FIA two days remand of Sheikh Iqbal alias Balla. The magistrate observed that recovery of the documents mentioned by the prosecution was necessary for the completion of the investigation.

Therefore, he granted two-day physical remand of the suspect with a directive to the FIA to produce him again on November 27, 2023.

Earlier, a team of FIA CBC had carried out a raid in a private housing society and caught Sheikh Iqbal (the notorious money launderer) along with three of his accomplices while smuggling 15000 US dollars and 500,000 Saudi Riyals to a party. Later, FIA also carried out search of house of Sheikh Iqbal and seized foreign currency he dumped illegally. A case has been registered against the accused with FIA Police Station.