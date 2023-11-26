Sunday, November 26, 2023
Man tests positive for Congo fever in Karachi

Agencies
November 26, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI -  Another person has been di­agnosed with Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) in Karachi, health authori­ties on Saturday. 52-year-old patient, a resident of Ittehad Town, who was admitted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) two days back, tested positive for Crimean-Congo haemor­rhagic fever (CCHF) on Fri­day, said health department. The patient had been rearing a goat for a month, they said. Earlier this month, a total of 17 patients including both suspected and those who tested positive for CCHF were brought to Karachi. Of them, 2 two passed away and oth­ers recovered. In 2023, Kara­chi reported three localised cases of the tick-borne viral illness with one death.

Agencies

