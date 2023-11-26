Sunday, November 26, 2023
Mayor opens Karachi's first zip line at Safari Park

7:32 PM | November 26, 2023
Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said on Sunday that critics are free to continue criticising, as the Pakistan Peoples Party remains confident in its public service.

Interacting with media on the occasion of the inauguration of a new zip line at Safari Park, Wahab said that uniform developmental work was underway in all seven districts of Karachi.

The PPP leader expressed his belief that the issues of poverty and criticism in Karachi would come to an end, making it evident to the citizens that the problem lied not in authority but in intentions.

Wahab said that while people claimed the 18th Amendment was flawed, they did not specify what the flaw was.

The mayor stated that building more parks in the city was his party’s target.

He, however, acknowledged that due to financial constraints, many projects were facing slow progress, but added that efforts were being made to revive the Adventure Park as well, providing standard recreational facilities to the public.

Wahab announced that Karachi's first zip line had been opened for the public.

