Milk peril

Shedding light on a critical prob­lem affecting our region, spe­cifically in Sindh—the widespread sale of artificial milk made from harmful chemicals. The unregu­lated distribution of this chemi­cal-laden milk poses severe health risks, and it’s disheartening to wit­ness the lack of oversight from the food control department.

Rather than providing nourish­ment, artificial milk is linked to various diseases, including food poisoning, gastrointestinal com­plications, heart problems, cancer, and even death. The situation is further exacerbated by the appar­ent disregard for health standards by dairy shop owners.

It is distressing to observe that some dairy businesses use reli­giously significant names, such as “Makka Dairy,” “Madina Dairy,” “Mashallah Dairy,” or “Subhanullah Dairy,” while engaging in practices prohibited by Islamic principles.

I implore the government and rel­evant authorities to take immediate and stringent action against those involved in the production and sale of artificial milk. Urgent mea­sures should be implemented to ban dairy shops where such harm­ful products are being distributed.

The health and well-being of our community are at stake, and I be­lieve swift intervention is crucial to prevent further harm. I appreci­ate your attention to this pressing matter and trust that prompt ac­tion will be taken to safeguard the health of our citizens.

SAYED ZAMIN ALI,

Larkana.