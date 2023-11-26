Milk peril

Shedding light on a critical problem affecting our region, specifically in Sindh—the widespread sale of artificial milk made from harmful chemicals. The unregulated distribution of this chemical-laden milk poses severe health risks, and it’s disheartening to witness the lack of oversight from the food control department.
Rather than providing nourishment, artificial milk is linked to various diseases, including food poisoning, gastrointestinal complications, heart problems, cancer, and even death. The situation is further exacerbated by the apparent disregard for health standards by dairy shop owners.
It is distressing to observe that some dairy businesses use religiously significant names, such as “Makka Dairy,” “Madina Dairy,” “Mashallah Dairy,” or “Subhanullah Dairy,” while engaging in practices prohibited by Islamic principles.
I implore the government and relevant authorities to take immediate and stringent action against those involved in the production and sale of artificial milk. Urgent measures should be implemented to ban dairy shops where such harmful products are being distributed.
The health and well-being of our community are at stake, and I believe swift intervention is crucial to prevent further harm. I appreciate your attention to this pressing matter and trust that prompt action will be taken to safeguard the health of our citizens.
SAYED ZAMIN ALI,
Larkana.