Mobilink Bank secures Best Bank for Inclusion Award at PBA 2023

ISLAMABAD-Mobilink Bank has won the prestigious title of Best Bank for Inclusion at the Pakistan Banking Awards (PBA) 2023, held at Pearl Continental Hotel, Karachi the other day. The accolade highlights the bank’s outstanding contributions in promoting inclusive financial practices, championing accessibility to banking services and demonstrating a commitment to serving a diverse clientele. Committed to fostering financial inclusion, supporting SMEs and leveraging digital advancements to cater to the evolving banking needs of underbanked communities, this award is a testament to the Bank’s dedication to ensuring greater financial inclusivity and empowerment, particularly for women.

Mobilink Bank is part of the VEON group, a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services across seven countries. As part of its digital operator strategy, VEON is transforming people’s lives by creating opportunities for increased digital inclusion and by driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 8% of the world’s population.

Commenting on the achievement, Ghazanfar Azzam, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, said, “The Best Bank for Inclusion Award highlights Mobilink Bank’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Dedicated to innovative solutions, we at Mobilink Bank challenge industry norms, delivering premium digital and financial services. This recognition strengthens our resolve to empower customers through tailored financial experiences. Continuing our journey, we remain steadfast in revolutionizing the financial landscape by prioritizing innovation and customer-centric approaches.”