Sunday, November 26, 2023
MQM leader Babar Ghauri's mother passes away in US

Web Desk
7:33 PM | November 26, 2023
National

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Babar Ghauri’s mother passed away in Houston, US on Sunday.

The funeral prayers of Anwar Jahan Begum will be conducted at Hamza Mosque following the Zuhr prayers. She will be laid to rest at Forest Park Cemetery, Houston.

People from all walks of life offered heartfelt condolences on the loss of Ghauri's mother.

Previously, Ghauri was detained in connection to allegedly aiding a seditious speech by MQM chief in 2015. His arrest took place upon arrival in Karachi from Dubai, concluding his seven-year self-imposed exile.

However, Ghauri was subsequently released and returned to the UAE.

Web Desk

National

