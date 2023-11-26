NAB Rawalpindi holds successful half marathon to promote awareness against Corruption

The Awareness and Prevention Wing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi, in collaboration with the Islamabad Running Club, CDA, and Islamabad Administration, hosted a highly successful half marathon on Saturday. Running enthusiasts from all walks of life, totaling approximately 400 participants, joined forces to raise awareness against corruption through the power of sports and healthy activities.

The marathon, aptly titled "Run against Corruption," served as a pivotal event during the Anti-corruption weeks 2023 campaign. Starting at the early hour of 7:00 AM, the race captured the attention and participation of individuals from diverse backgrounds, including government officials, civil society members, young professionals, students, and athletes. With a dedicated spirit and a common goal, all participants united in the fight against corruption, leading the charge towards building a better future for our beloved nation.

The collaborative efforts between NAB Rawalpindi, Islamabad Running Club, CDA, and Islamabad Administration made this event a resounding success. These organizations understand the significance of using sports as a platform to rally communities and drive meaningful change. By bringing together various stakeholders, the half marathon generated a groundswell of awareness, channeling the collective energy of participants and spectators alike.

Participants displayed immense resilience and determination, tackling a challenging course that spanned picturesque locations throughout the region. Their unwavering commitment to the cause shone through as they crossed the finish line, demonstrating that individuals, through their joint efforts, can make a tangible impact against corruption.

The half marathon will go down in history as a landmark event, symbolizing the proactive steps taken by NAB Rawalpindi and its partners in the ongoing fight against corruption. By leveraging the power of sport and community engagement, this event reiterates that a corruption-free society is a collective responsibility that transcends societal divides.