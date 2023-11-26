Sunday, November 26, 2023
NAB team reaches Adiala Jail to investigate PTI chief in Al-Qadir Trust case

Web Desk
3:10 PM | November 26, 2023
National

A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team reached Adiala Jail on Sunday to investigate the PTI chief in 190 million pound and Al-Qadir Trust case.

The jail sources said that a three-member NAB team headed by Assistant Director Mohsin Ali Khan reached Adiala Jail to complete the investigation of the case.

It merits mention here that the NAB team has been investigating the case since November 15.

Earlier, an accountability court had approved another four-day physical remand of PTI chief in 190 million pound case.

