Sunday, November 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Naqvi directs steps to launch FCPS training programme in five districts

APP
November 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday announced to launch of FCPS (the Fellow of College of Physicians and Sur­geons) training programme in Attock, Mianwali, Jhang, Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakkar.

Addressing convocation as the chief guest at the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan, he di­rected to undertake measures for launching the FCPS training programme in five districts of the province. He said he had issued directions to make immediate induction of doctors in intensive care units. “Emergency medicine departments should be set up in all big hospitals. State-of-the-art In­dus Cancer Hospital at Jubilee Town would become functional by 31st January. A Mayo Cancer Clinic in Manawan would also become functional by 31st January,” he added. 

The CM said new hospitals were built but the condition of old hospitals had deteriorated. “Mayo, Nishter and Holy Family hospitals are examples. The condition of few hospitals was so pathetic that one gets worried to imagine how come a patient would be treated. We are striving to improve the condition of present hospitals instead of making new hospi­tals,” he added. 

ANF recovers 397 kg drugs in 6 operations

Naqvi said that upgradation of one hundred hospi­tals including 22 big hospitals across Punjab was be­ing made. “We are spending one hundred billion ru­pees on the health sector.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023