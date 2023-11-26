No Army, Wapda as 68th National Track Cycling starts today  

LAHORE - The 68th National Track Cycling Championship is set to commence today (Sunday) at the Cycling Velodrome, notably without the participation of Pakistan Wapda and Army teams. This development has triggered concerns within organizations affiliated with the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF). The event will feature elite and junior male and female cyclists, as announced by PCF President Syed Azhar Ali Shah in a press conference held on Saturday. Addressing inquiries, Azhar Shah revealed that both Army and Wapda teams were initially invited to partake in the championship, but they opted to abstain from sending their players. Shah expressed his perspective on the matter, stating that both Wapda and Army organizations are entangled in politics. Regarding Railways, Shah said that they lack participants, with only coaches in their ranks. The sources suggest that the recent elections of the PCF were held in the absence of Secretary General Moazzam Khan. Notably, these elections, which did not summon representatives from the POA or the PSB, have raised skepticism among other federation representatives. It is reported that organizations declining participation in the event have conveyed a lack of confidence in the current PCF officials. As a result, they have collectively decided to abstain from engaging in any activities, ranging from legal procedures to the organization of elections, casting a shadow over the federation’s current leadership.