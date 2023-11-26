Oppressed Gazans looking to militaries of Pakistan, Turkey for help, says Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq stated on Sunday that the oppressed Muslims of Gaza were looking to the militaries of Pakistan, Turkey and other Islamic countries for their help.

Addressing a rally in Taunsa Sharif, the JI chief said that Pakistani rulers were afraid of the United States.

Siraj said that he wanted to thank the non-Muslim countries that were standing in solidarity with the innocent Muslims of Gaza. He recalled that his party had staged a protest demonstration in front of the US mission.

The JI chief said that in Pakistan, there was a need for revolution and true freedom.

He said he had been appointed a minister twice, but he did not build any house or accumulate wealth.

“When I left the ministry, I presented myself for accountability. If Allah gives us the opportunity, we will first put an end to the exploitative system,” he added.

The JI chief stated that the Jamaat-e-Islami had no oppressive ruler or capitalist, emphasising that the common man stood with the Jamaat-e-Islami.