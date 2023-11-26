Our responsibility is to protect all rights of women: Wali Kakar

QUETTA - Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar said women were the adornment and dignity of any human society and it was our responsibility to protect all rights of women in the province. He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of sixteen days of activism against violence against women. In the opening ceremony, Minister Shania Khan, former Center for Women Development and Social Welfare, Roshan Khursheed Brocha, former Balochistan Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Provincial Secretary Sardar Khan Bugti, Chairperson Balochistan Commission in the Status of Women, Fuazia Shaheen, former senator. Shazia Riaz Director Women Development Department, Mercy Corps Provincial Head Dr. Saeedullah, Khalid Khan Kasi, Aurat Foundation Provincial Director Allauddin Khilji, UNFTA Dr. Sarmad Saeed Khan, and Quetta Online Head Zia Khan were also present. Addressing the ceremony, the Governor said that our women are as talented and friendly as the women of other provinces of the country but unfortunately, we have not provided facilities and opportunities to women due to which today our women are behind in every race of life. He said that today, holding the inaugural ceremony of sixteen days of activism against violence against women, more than half of the population of the society was a welcome initiative. The Governor made it clear in blunt words that every effort made to prevent violence against women in the society was worthy of praise. He said that among the wonderful values and traditions of all the nations living in the province, raising hands on women or killing women in the name of honor is the biggest cowardice. The Governor noted that it was a fact that women were in need of men in all matters of life due to their economic discomfort. He said that every sensible and conscious person in society should play their part to ensure the observance of all the rights and powers of women, especially economic independence, and start extending the chain of educating women to the villages. Governor Balochistan said that we have to admit that women could provide better guidance than men in providing proper education and training to children and running household affairs. Governor Balochistan suggested that the current government and all other stakeholders should formulate a new policy at the provincial level for the socio-economic security of women home-based workers and to teach them modern skills. He emphasized to the organizers and the participants that in order to highlight the high dignity of women, a continuous awareness campaign should be conducted from today till the next sixteen days. In the end, Governor Balochistan distributed commemorative shields to the organizers and participants.