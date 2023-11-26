Pak, Italy join hands for olive sector development

ISLAMABAD - On the occasion of World Ol­ive Tree Day, Pak Olive Nation­al Gala is being held in Islam­abad to provide opportunities to explore Olive Sector Devel­opment in Pakistan. The event is being organised by “Pro­motion of Olive Cultivation on commercial scale in Paki­stan Phase-II” and the Ital­ian-funded “Olive Culture-Ho­listic and multi-professional mechanism for a Pakistani Ol­ive Oil Value Chain” project.

In addition to providing an opportunity to explore the ol­ive sector, the Pak Olive Brand has been launched on this special occasion to help drive consumers to purchase cer­tified quality olive oil, pro­duced in Pakistan. The event is joined by olive sector devel­opers, consumers, businesses, entrepreneurs, service pro­viders, support institutions, investors, farmers, youth, ru­ral women, and the foreign community.

Dr Kausar Abdullah Malik, Federal Minister for Nation­al Food Security & Research graced the occasion with his presence as chief guest and reiterated the commitment of Pakistani communities to­wards the promotion of olive production. This is not only enhancing olive production but also providing income op­portunities to communities, especially women and youth. He also stressed the need for an adequate policy that sup­ports the rural development of the olive sector.

Marco Marchetti, Interna­tional Project Coordinator, Ol­ive Culture Project, addressed the audience and threw light on Italian involvement in en­hancing the olive value chain in Pakistan. He said that our mission is to systematise and consolidate the results achieved so far by Pakistani and Italian initiatives carried out in Pakistan to weave a na­tional canvas (Holistic Mech­anism) to build all the steps – from farm to fork- of a Paki­stani Olive Oil Value Chain, to be tailored to each province’s requirements.

Dr Muhammad Tariq, Na­tional Project Director, Pro­motion of Olive Cultivation on commercial scale in Paki­stan Phase-II welcomed the audience and shared the ho­listic and multi-professional approach for a Pakistani Ol­ive Value Chain. He also high­lighted the current situation of olives in Pakistan and the untapped potential of olive cultivation. He said that Pa­kistan has been identified fa­vorable country for olive cul­tivation and soon will become a member of the International Olive Council.

Salvatore Parano, Direc­tor Italian Trade Agency said that Olive cultivation and ol­ive oil production is increas­ing manifolds in Pakistan due to the efforts of Pakistan gov­ernment and Italy and with the results of efforts coming up, we are hoping that Paki­stan will soon be exporting ol­ive oil to the world even Italy.