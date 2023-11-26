Parents urged to ensure children receive polio drops

ABBOTTABAD - In a bid to eradicate polio, parents in Abbottabad are urged to ensure their children, aged up to 5 years, receive polio drops during the ongoing Polio Eradication Campaign from November 27th to December 1st.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, inaugurated the anti-polio drive on Saturday, emphasizing that a total of 236,000 children across 54 Union Councils in the district will receive polio drops during this period.
Directing the Health Department to guarantee vaccination for all eligible children, Iqbal stressed the importance of comprehensive vaccination and finger marking. He issued instructions to provide necessary facilities to the Health Department and teams, ensuring complete security measures in collaboration with the police.
For the five-day campaign, 236,000 children aged up to 5 years are scheduled to receive polio drops, facilitated by 1,583 formed teams. Iqbal, committed to the campaign’s success, provided comprehensive instructions to the Health Department, highlighting the significance of teamwork.
In a public message, he called upon all citizens, especially parents, to cooperate with the teams and ensure the administration of polio drops to their children aged up to 5 years.