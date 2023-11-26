Sunday, November 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Parents urged to ensure children receive polio drops

APP
November 26, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ABBOTTABAD   -   In a bid to eradicate polio, parents in Abbottabad are urged to ensure their children, aged up to 5 years, receive polio drops during the ongoing Po­lio Eradication Campaign from November 27th to December 1st.

Deputy Commission­er Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, inaugurated the anti-polio drive on Satur­day, emphasizing that a total of 236,000 children across 54 Union Coun­cils in the district will re­ceive polio drops during this period.

Directing the Health Department to guaran­tee vaccination for all eligible children, Iqbal stressed the impor­tance of comprehensive vaccination and finger marking. He issued in­structions to provide necessary facilities to the Health Department and teams, ensuring complete security meas­ures in collaboration with the police.

For the five-day cam­paign, 236,000 children aged up to 5 years are scheduled to receive po­lio drops, facilitated by 1,583 formed teams. Iqbal, committed to the campaign’s success, pro­vided comprehensive in­structions to the Health Department, highlight­ing the significance of teamwork. 

ANF recovers 397 kg drugs in 6 operations

In a public message, he called upon all cit­izens, especially par­ents, to cooperate with the teams and ensure the administration of polio drops to their children aged up to 5 years.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023