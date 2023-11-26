Parents urged to ensure children receive polio drops

ABBOTTABAD - In a bid to eradicate polio, parents in Abbottabad are urged to ensure their children, aged up to 5 years, receive polio drops during the ongoing Po­lio Eradication Campaign from November 27th to December 1st.

Deputy Commission­er Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, inaugurated the anti-polio drive on Satur­day, emphasizing that a total of 236,000 children across 54 Union Coun­cils in the district will re­ceive polio drops during this period.

Directing the Health Department to guaran­tee vaccination for all eligible children, Iqbal stressed the impor­tance of comprehensive vaccination and finger marking. He issued in­structions to provide necessary facilities to the Health Department and teams, ensuring complete security meas­ures in collaboration with the police.

For the five-day cam­paign, 236,000 children aged up to 5 years are scheduled to receive po­lio drops, facilitated by 1,583 formed teams. Iqbal, committed to the campaign’s success, pro­vided comprehensive in­structions to the Health Department, highlight­ing the significance of teamwork.

In a public message, he called upon all cit­izens, especially par­ents, to cooperate with the teams and ensure the administration of polio drops to their children aged up to 5 years.