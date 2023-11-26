PFF NC, Saudi Federation ink MoU for football excellence

LAHORE-Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC), has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) for football excellence in both the countries.

According to PFF press release issued here on Saturday, the significant occasion witnessed the presence of SAFF’s General Secretary, Ibrahim Alkassim and NC member Saud Hashimi. This MoU marks a historic milestone in Pakistani football, signifying the first-ever collaboration of its kind. The agreement comes to fruition after six months of dedicated efforts of NC led by Chairman Haroon Malik.

The MoU aims to establish a collaborative framework between the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and the Saudi Arabia Football Federation (SAFF). The primary object is to foster strong ties for the mutual benefit, promotion, growth and success of football in both federations.

Both the federations plan to present a comprehensive calendar for 2024, focusing on the Women’s National Team and Men’s Youth National Teams. The goal is to explore opportunities for playing friendlies in either Saudi Arabia or Pakistan, enhancing international exposure and competitive experience.

They commit to coordinating virtual calls between their respective sporting departments. The exchange will cover various areas like Marketing, Referees, VAR, Women’s Football, Youth Football, Sports Science and Football-related technologies.

Sharing his views, NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: “I want to thank the Saudi Federation for the MoU and their wholehearted support in improving football in Pakistan. This marks a significant milestone as Saudi Arabia is now making its first-ever engagement in Pakistan football. It is indeed to reshape the future of football in our country.”

On the occasion, NC member Saud Hashimi said: “The Saudi Federation has made very significant investments in football systems and infrastructure.

They recognize PFF’s need to accelerate football in Pakistan and their goodwill towards us will allow Pakistan to benefit for years to come. We look forward to incorporating their best practices into the PFF.”