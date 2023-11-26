PM says nation to hear good news about economy soon

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that projects with ‘sizable figure’ of investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would be signed before end of the current caretaker setup.
“In the coming weeks, the nation will hear good news as we are soon going to Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia and to other countries to sign Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) of the projects worth billions of dollars,” the prime minister said in an interview with a private news channel.
Pakistan and Kuwait will sign seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for investment worth $10 billion in Pakistan through seven projects in multiple fields including environment, mining and food security during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to Kuwait.
PM Kakar said SIFC was a fully professional initiative that was being run under best international practices. “I see a natural and organic growth in it.”
To a question, the prime minister explained that the investment never came so early. He said first the government had to pass through a negotiation process on bankable projects, then there came the feasibility stage, then MoUs are signed and then it transformed into tangible projects.
He said the SIFC had the institutional support, and changes of governments would not affect the progress of the projects under the Council. PM Kakar said some segments were misleading the people that all the estimated investment amount worth $70 billion would at once be deposited in the Pakistani banks by the friendly countries.
To a query, the prime minister pointed out that the caretaker setup with the support of the state, had successfully halted the cross-border smuggling of dollars and other goods that would continue in future as well. As regards upcoming general elections in the country, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was fully prepared to hold general elections on the given date. He said the caretaker government was also well aware of its role to assist the ECP in ensuring transparent and secure election process.