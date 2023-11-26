PM says nation to hear good news about economy soon

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said that projects with ‘sizable figure’ of in­vestment under the Special Invest­ment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would be signed before end of the current caretaker setup.

“In the coming weeks, the nation will hear good news as we are soon going to Kuwait, UAE, Saudi Arabia and to other countries to sign Mem­orandum of Understandings (MoUs) of the projects worth billions of dol­lars,” the prime minister said in an in­terview with a private news channel.

Pakistan and Kuwait will sign sev­en Memorandums of Understand­ing (MoUs) for investment worth $10 billion in Pakistan through sev­en projects in multiple fields in­cluding environment, mining and food security during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to Kuwait.

PM Kakar said SIFC was a ful­ly professional initiative that was being run under best internation­al practices. “I see a natural and or­ganic growth in it.”

To a question, the prime minister explained that the investment never came so early. He said first the gov­ernment had to pass through a nego­tiation process on bankable projects, then there came the feasibility stage, then MoUs are signed and then it transformed into tangible projects.

He said the SIFC had the insti­tutional support, and changes of governments would not affect the progress of the projects under the Council. PM Kakar said some seg­ments were misleading the people that all the estimated investment amount worth $70 billion would at once be deposited in the Pakistani banks by the friendly countries.

To a query, the prime minis­ter pointed out that the caretak­er setup with the support of the state, had successfully halted the cross-border smuggling of dollars and other goods that would con­tinue in future as well. As regards upcoming general elections in the country, he said the Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) was fully prepared to hold general elections on the given date. He said the care­taker government was also well aware of its role to assist the ECP in ensuring transparent and secure election process.