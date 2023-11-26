Sunday, November 26, 2023
‘PML-N capable to steer country out of crises’

November 26, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

KHYBER  -  Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stands as a pivotal political platform, champion­ing the rights of minori­ties in the country while demonstrating the capa­bility to navigate through financial crises. Accord­ing to Chairman Arshad Masseh, representing the Christian community in Khyber and the Neigh­borhood Council, PML-N, led by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has consis­tently been an advocate for the marginalized, no­tably during its tenure in government. Highlight­ing historical dispari­ties, Masseh emphasized that since 1914, the com­munity had faced severe deprivation of their fun­damental rights. 

“We stand firmly affili­ated with PML-N and are committed to serving the minority within the par­ty’s framework,” Masseh stated, urging the rele­vant authorities to pro­vide opportunities for minority representation in the provincial or na­tional assembly.

