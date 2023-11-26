‘PML-N capable to steer country out of crises’

KHYBER - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stands as a pivotal political platform, championing the rights of minorities in the country while demonstrating the capability to navigate through financial crises. According to Chairman Arshad Masseh, representing the Christian community in Khyber and the Neighborhood Council, PML-N, led by Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, has consistently been an advocate for the marginalized, notably during its tenure in government. Highlighting historical disparities, Masseh emphasized that since 1914, the community had faced severe deprivation of their fundamental rights.
“We stand firmly affiliated with PML-N and are committed to serving the minority within the party’s framework,” Masseh stated, urging the relevant authorities to provide opportunities for minority representation in the provincial or national assembly.