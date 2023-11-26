Police arrest 1979 gangsters, drug peddlers during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad capital police Industrial Area zone police teams arrested 1900 outlaws including 163 absconders during the last six month involved in a series of heinous crimes and criminal activities and recovered stolen vehicles, motorcycles, drugs, liquor and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a Public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

According to the details, the industrial Area Zone police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements involved in a series of criminal activities and succeeded in apprehending 1900 outlaws including 163 absconders during the last six month. Police teams also recovered 29 stolen vehicles, 59 stolen motorbikes, 94.33 kilogram hashish, 7.71 kilogram heroin, 177 pistols and four rifles with ammunition from their possession. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir, Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in drug peddling and possessing illegal weapons.

The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis. No laxity will be tolerated in official duties, he maintained.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police have arrested 148 absconders, including four category-A involved in heinous crimes, during the ongoing month, he said. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all seniors’ police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes.

During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital police station teams have arrested 148 absconders, including four category-A involved in heinous crimes during the ongoing month. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city, and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.