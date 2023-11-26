Sunday, November 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PR urges China for swift action on ML-1

Our Staff Reporter
November 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Railway administration has urged swift action from Chinese authorities on the ML-1 (Mainline-1) project. Pakistan Railway CEO Amir Baloch made the request during a warm reception of a high-level delegation from China’s National Railway Administration. The 21-member delega­tion, led by Zhu Mengrui, team leader of the ML-1 project, expressed full support and commitment to the timely initiation of the transformative ML-1 project. Baloch highlighted the unprecedented cooperation between Pakistan and China in en­ergy and transport sectors, emphasizing ML-1 as a game-changer that will revolutionize Pakistan’s transport and boost revenue in the freight sec­tor. Mengrui assured collaborative efforts in ad­dressing all aspects, including financing schemes and design proposals, marking a significant step towards enhancing economic ties and reducing transportation costs with the establishment of economic zones linked to ML-1. Wang Chen from the Science and Technology Department of the Chinese Railways was also a prominent member of the 21-member delegation.

ANF recovers 397 kg drugs in 6 operations

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1700878680.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023