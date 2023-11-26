Quest for harmony: Unraveling enigma of peace

Peace, being a subjective concept, is defined differently by each individual in this world. The oppressed discover peace through the attainment of justice, while the hungry and impoverished can solely experience peace when their basic need for food is fulfilled. Regardless of the community, religion, or class to which a person belongs, every person’s notion of peace is unique. I believe that, peace can be described as the fusion of all the pleasant and optimistic feelings that an individual seeks to experience along the path of their life. When these positive emotions converge, peace emerges, leading to peaceful world as a result. But the concern is: Is the world really peaceful?

Well, the answer is quite straightforward.

NO!

A few months back, while travelling, I encountered a massive gathering of young people, aged approximately 20 to 25, who abruptly halted traffic and began chanting slogans, seemingly protesting an issue. The air was filled with the forceful slogans of “We want free Kashmir”. The youths engaged in violent clashes, resulting in visible injuries and bloodshed. They were screaming to halt the “bloodshed in Kashmir” as blood was pouring from their bodies.

I longed to reach my destination swiftly, but I felt utterly powerless. Curiosity compelled me to extend my head through the car window, straining to read the banners they wielded. The banners carried the message,

“We want peace in Kashmir.”

The entire scene filled me with deep sorrow. Witnessing this scene raised a profound question in my mind: how could they hope to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir by shedding their own blood? Their passionate cries for peace put my peace of mind in jeopardy, causing a sense of unease.

I kept thinking, is it right to disrupt everyone’s peace in the name of seeking peace?

Perhaps the younger generation has overlooked the true path to peace. While I don’t discount the importance of protesting, I question whether it should be our sole reliance. Peace can never be obtained through violent demonstrations. Consequently, what are the alternative paths we can explore to discover peace?

It’s time for me to introduce you to my philosophy of peace. Have you ever delved into the understanding of word PEACE?

Peace! While writing we observe that “p” is dominant over “eace”. ‘P’ means prosperity, ‘E’ stands for equality, ‘A’ represents appreciation, ‘C’ refers to conciliation and the last one ‘E’ is indicative of the trait of endurance. The terminology of peace itself informs us that, In order to promote the abundance of prosperity in our lives, it is incumbent upon us to build a society that embraces and values: Equality, Appreciation, Conciliation and Endurance. By preserving equality in our society, we may build unity and lessen discrimination by creating a fair and just environment where everyone has equal chances and rights. We may promote peace in our community by appreciating one another regardless of our religious beliefs or class. This will help us to transcend differences and promote inclusion. By adopting conciliation, we may settle disputes, cross gaps, and forge deeper bonds based on empathy, understanding, and respect. If everyone began to practice endurance, this would lead to personal development, a stronger sense of community, and the promotion of tolerance, comprehension, and the desire to overcome obstacles. It would also improve balance, collaboration, and the ability to handle difficult situations with resilience.

You may have questioned how to embark on this journey. The answer is simple. All young people are supposed to start with themselves. When each youth in society adopts the multitude of qualities contained within this single word “PEACE”, the progression towards a harmonious and peaceful society will become a reality. The internet grants us immense power, allowing for meaningful global connections. With this technology, we can foster appreciation, provide support, and jointly tackle worldwide challenges. Utilizing social media’s vast reach, we can unite as a collective voice, effectively highlighting shared concerns before influential international entities.

Be mindful that, “Peace, a treasure beyond measure, eludes those who seek it alone. Only by uniting our spirits can we unlock its hidden chambers. Once unveiled, no power in this world can halt the dawning of our peaceful future.”