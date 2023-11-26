Retired army officer Adil Raja awarded 14 year, Haider Raza 12 year imprisonment: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired officers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State.
According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through due judicial process, with the punishments awarded as:- Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja; awarded 14 years rigorous imprisonment and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi awarded 12 years rigorous imprisonment. Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Ranks of both officers have been forfeited on 21 November 2023. In May this year, both were booked in a case registered at Lahore Cantt (South) police station. On 18 June, court proceedings were initiated against Adil Raja while Haider Raza Mehdi was served first summon on 26 June 2023. Moveable and immovable properties of both convicts have also been seized. Furthermore, bank accounts of both have been frozen, passports and national identity cards have been cancelled and their names have been put on the Exit Control List.