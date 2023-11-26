Retired army officer Adil Raja awarded 14 year, Haider Raza 12 year imprisonment: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Major (Retired) Adil Fa­rooq Raja and Captain (Retired) Haider Raza Mehdi, both retired of­ficers of Pakistan Army, were convicted and sen­tenced through Field Gen­eral Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act, 1952 for the charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties and violation of the provisions of Official Secrets Act, 1923 related to espionage and acts prejudicial to the safety and interest of the State.

According to a press release issued by the In­ter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, the court of competent jurisdiction convicted and adjudged both the individuals on the date of 7th and 9th October 2023, through due judicial pro­cess, with the punishments awarded as:- Major (Retired) Adil Farooq Raja; awarded 14 years rig­orous imprisonment and Captain (Retired) Haid­er Raza Mehdi awarded 12 years rigorous im­prisonment. Pursuant to the awarded sentence, the Ranks of both officers have been forfeit­ed on 21 November 2023. In May this year, both were booked in a case registered at Lahore Cantt (South) police station. On 18 June, court proceed­ings were initiated against Adil Raja while Haider Raza Mehdi was served first summon on 26 June 2023. Moveable and immovable properties of both convicts have also been seized. Furthermore, bank accounts of both have been frozen, passports and national identity cards have been cancelled and their names have been put on the Exit Control List.