Senator Siddiqui asks PM to help trace missing bill

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui has written to Caretaker Prime Minis­ter Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar calling for action to trace a bill that had gone missing before presidential assent. Senator Siddiqui sent a letter to the premier asking for help to trace the missing legislative document say­ing it was a “matter of Parliament’s honor and prestige.” The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2022 was unanimously passed by the Senate on May 23 and then by the National Assembly on June 8, 2022. It was then sent to the PM Of­fice to be forwarded to the President for approval on June 21. Senator Sid­diqui was the mover of the bill. How­ever, the bill has gone missing ever since it was forwarded to the Presi­dent. In his letter to the PM, Siddiqui mentioned that the Ministry of Par­liamentary Affairs had apprised on September 27 this year that “sum­mary for assent of the President to the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill was endorsed and sent to PM’s office on June 21, 2022. “The assent of the President on the Bill is still awaited,” it said.

It further said that the President’s office had clarified its position in a public statement saying the “bill was never received by Awan-e-Saddar”. The letter said that the PM office was “reluctant to reply and clear its po­sition” over the issue. Siddiqui said that the bill remained “untraceable” in spite of several requests to various departments including the Speaker National Assembly. The proposed bill is aimed at curtailing judicial powers of the officers of Islamabad administration. It seeks that these officials would continue to exercise administrative powers to prevent minor crimes but would not be able to exercise judicial powers. The law proposes that special judicial mag­istrates would be appointed and be answerable to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Senator Siddiqui was jailed in 2019 on the directive of an assistant commissioner (AC) in a case about not informing the police while renting out his house.