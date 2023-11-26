Sherpao elected as QWP Chairman

PESHAWAR - Aftab Ahmad Khan Sher­pao was elected as the central Chairman of the Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) and Ahmad Nawaz Jadoon as General Secretary for a four-year term. The elec­tion took place at Watan Kor on Saturday, the main Secretariat of QWP, which was attended by members of the federal and provincial councils of the party. A large number of party workers from all over the province were also present on this occasion. Haji Mohammad Ghufran was elected as Se­nior Vice-Chairman, Anisa Zeb Tahirkheli as Vice-Chairperson, Hashim Babar as Vice-Chairman, Tariq Ahamd Khan as Secretary Information, Hashim Raza Advocate as Joint Secretary, Mohammad Yousaf Khan as Coordinator Social Media and Hanif Shah as member Central Executive Commit­tee. Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Khan served as the Elec­tion Commissioner who supervised the intra-party election. Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao was elected as provincial Chairman of the QWP and Dr Farooq Afzal as General Secretary. The other newly elected provincial office-bearers included Asad Afridi as Se­nior Vice-Chairman, Faiza Rasheed, Prof Hameedur Rehaman, Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Baidar Hussain Shah, Mohammad Hashim Khan, Shamsher Khan were elect­ed as Vice-Chairmen. Ak­hundzada Sikandar Zaman was elected as Secretary Fi­nance, Dr Alam Yousfzai as Culture Secretary, Shakeel Waheedullah Khan as Sec­retary Information, Mehm­oodul Islam Advocate as Deputy General Secretary, Mumtaz Khan Yousafzai as Media and Social Media Co­ordinator, Iftikhar Khan Zai­da as Additional Secretary, Arshad Afridi as Additional Secretary Social Media.