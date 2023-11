Sikh Yatrees arrive to celebrate birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

Nearly three thousand Sikh Yatrees have reached Lahore from India through Wagah Border to participate in the celebrations of five hundred fifty-fourth birth anniversary of their religious founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

During the 10-day stay in Pakistan, pilgrims will visit Gurdwara Janamasthan Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal.

The main ceremony will be held at Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib on Monday.