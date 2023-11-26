Suicide crisis in Balochistan

Balochistan, a Pakistani province, grapples with a myriad of issues, and suicide has emerged as a major concern leading to numerous adult deaths. The primary factors contributing to this crisis include unemployment, inflation, and, significantly, mental illness.
The province witnesses an alarming suicide rate, with over 800 reported cases, making Pakistan one of the countries with the highest suicide rates. However, this number is likely an underestimation, and the government’s lack of initiative in addressing and accurately reporting suicides exacerbates the problem.
I urge the Balochistan government to take immediate and concerted actions to address the pressing issue of suicide in the province.
IJAZ BALOCH,
Lahore.