Suicide crisis in Balochistan

Balochistan, a Pakistani prov­ince, grapples with a myriad of issues, and suicide has emerged as a major concern leading to nu­merous adult deaths. The primary factors contributing to this crisis include unemployment, inflation, and, significantly, mental illness.

The province witnesses an alarm­ing suicide rate, with over 800 re­ported cases, making Pakistan one of the countries with the highest sui­cide rates. However, this number is likely an underestimation, and the government’s lack of initiative in ad­dressing and accurately reporting suicides exacerbates the problem.

I urge the Balochistan govern­ment to take immediate and con­certed actions to address the press­ing issue of suicide in the province.

IJAZ BALOCH,

Lahore.