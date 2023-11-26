Two robbers killed, cop injured in police encounter

KARACHI - Two robbers were killed and a cop injured in exchange of fire with police in the me­tropolis on Saturday. Accord­ing to details, on a tip-off re­garding presence of a gang of robbers near Karachi Light House area, the police team launched a crackdown.

An exchange of fire took place in which both robbers were killed on the spot while a cop sustained wounds. The po­lice also recovered arms from possession of the killed rob­bers wanted by various police stations in several criminal cases. The bodies of killed rob­bers and injured policeman were shifted to hospital.

MAN KILLS SISTER, INJURES BROTHER-IN-LAW OVER PROPERTY DISPUTE

A man gunned down his sister, injured brother-in-law over property dispute here on Sat­urday and escaped the scene, police said. According to de­tails, the incident took place in Baldia Moach Goth where accused Murad sprayed bul­lets at his sister and her hus­band for demanding share in inherited property. As a result of firing, the woman was killed on the spot while her husband sustained bullet wounds. The culprit fled the scene of crime. The body and injured were shifted to local hospital for medico-legal formalities and police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the accused.

THREE MEMBERS OF INTER-PROVINCIAL SMUGGLER GANG HELD IN JACOABAD

The police arrested three members of an inter-provin­cial smuggler gang and seized huge quantity of smuggled cloth, powdered milk, Iranian dry fruits and other items worth millions here on Satur­day. According to details, the police on a tip-off conducted operation near Madanpur La­hro area of Jacobabad. During operation, the police searched three passenger coaches and recovered huge quantity of smuggled items including cloth, Iranian powdered milk, Iranian milk cream, Iranian plastic, shoppers, cashew­nuts, mobil oil, raisins, Ira­nian plastic rope, Iranian cloth, Kabul tyres, engines and other material worth over Rs20 million. Three smugglers including Saleem Pathan, Mukhtiar Nandwani and Riaz Koso belonging to an interprovincial smuggler gang were held. The police confiscated the recovered items and after registering a case against the detainees at Dil Murad police station have started investigations.