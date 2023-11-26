Sunday, November 26, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Unemployment, injustice plague country: Khattak

Unemployment, injustice plague country: Khattak
Web Desk
7:31 PM | November 26, 2023
National

PTI Parliamentarian chairman Pervez Khattak said that the longstanding issues of unemployment and injustice plagued the country.

Expressing gratitude to new party members, including Muhammad Bashir, Khattak highlighted a 75-year history of governance that failed to bring development and justice to nation.

Questioning the country’s stagnation amidst global progress, Khattak emphasised the urgent need for leaders with comprehensive policies to tackle issues as mounting debts and unemployment.

He pledged to form alliance across party lines for seat adjustment in various districts, aiming to bring forth a new era of honest leadership that will lead Pakistan out of its economic challenges.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1700948093.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023