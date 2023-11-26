Youth’s active role vital for democracy to flourish: Experts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Experts emphasize the pivotal role of Pakistanís youth in shaping the future of democracy in the country, asserting that their active participation is crucial for its advancement.
The sentiments emerged during a three-day local workshop titled “Emerging Leaders Academy,” organized by Bargad, a nationwide youth-focused social organization. Speakers underscored the significance of engaging youth in the upcoming elections to foster a thriving democratic landscape.
They highlighted that fostering youth involvement in the political process is imperative, urging political entities and institutions to actively encourage and facilitate maximum participation among young individuals. The “ELA” training was identified as a crucial avenue for equipping young leaders with essential skills, enabling them to comprehend local concerns, harness soft skills such as storytelling and emotional intelligence, develop policy proposals, and identify opportunities for youth growth and leadership.
Muhammad Fazal Rehman, Incharge of the Regional Office of the Press Information Department, shed light on the detrimental impact of fake news and misinformation, especially on the youth. He stressed the escalating trend of fake news and misinformation amplified by social media and the internet, emphasizing the urgent need to shield the youth from its adverse effects. Rehman emphasized that integrating youth into the decision-making process was essential for a peaceful democratic society.
Renowned experts and social activists including Iqbal Hyder Butt, Sabiha Shaheen, Saika Rani, Dr Sadaf, Sanaullah Khan, Bilal Naqib, Mashhood Ali, Saifullah Khoso, and others conducted various sessions during the workshop.