Youth’s active role vital for democracy to flourish: Experts

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Experts emphasize the pivotal role of Pa­kistanís youth in shaping the future of de­mocracy in the country, asserting that their active participation is crucial for its ad­vancement.

The sentiments emerged during a three-day local workshop titled “Emerging Lead­ers Academy,” organized by Bargad, a nationwide youth-focused social organi­zation. Speakers underscored the signifi­cance of engaging youth in the upcoming elections to foster a thriving democratic landscape.

They highlighted that fostering youth in­volvement in the political process is imper­ative, urging political entities and institu­tions to actively encourage and facilitate maximum participation among young indi­viduals. The “ELA” training was identified as a crucial avenue for equipping young leaders with essential skills, enabling them to comprehend local concerns, harness soft skills such as storytelling and emotional in­telligence, develop policy proposals, and identify opportunities for youth growth and leadership.

Muhammad Fazal Rehman, Incharge of the Regional Office of the Press Informa­tion Department, shed light on the detri­mental impact of fake news and misinfor­mation, especially on the youth. He stressed the escalating trend of fake news and mis­information amplified by social media and the internet, emphasizing the urgent need to shield the youth from its adverse effects. Rehman emphasized that integrating youth into the decision-making process was es­sential for a peaceful democratic society.

Renowned experts and social activists in­cluding Iqbal Hyder Butt, Sabiha Shaheen, Saika Rani, Dr Sadaf, Sanaullah Khan, Bilal Naqib, Mashhood Ali, Saifullah Khoso, and others conducted various sessions during the workshop.