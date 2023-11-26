Sunday, November 26, 2023
Zardari constitutes negotiating committees of PPPP with political parties

November 26, 2023
LAHORE  -  Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentar­ians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari has formed separate committees for negotiations with political parties in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. PPPP Political Sec­retary Rukhsana Bangash has issued a notification in this regard on Satur­day. In the five-member committee for talks with political leadership in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hus­sain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Kareem Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Baacha, and Sajid Turi are part of it. For Sindh, two-member ne­gotiating committee includes Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah while a three-member committee for Balochistan was comprising Changiz Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch.

