Zardari constitutes negotiating committees of PPPP with political parties

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) President Asif Ali Zardari has formed separate committees for negotiations with political parties in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, and Balochistan. PPPP Political Secretary Rukhsana Bangash has issued a notification in this regard on Saturday. In the five-member committee for talks with political leadership in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Faisal Kareem Kundi, Muhammad Ali Shah Baacha, and Sajid Turi are part of it. For Sindh, two-member negotiating committee includes Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah while a three-member committee for Balochistan was comprising Changiz Khan Jamali, Rozi Khan Kakar and Sabir Ali Baloch.