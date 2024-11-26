Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

13 held under Anti-Encroachment Act in Haripur

NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Haripur  -  Thirteen individuals were arrested on Monday under the Anti-Encroachment Act during an operation conducted by the district administration of Haripur.

The operation, led by Additional Assistant Commissioner Faraz Qureshi and supported by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff, focused on clearing encroachments along Main Bazar and Post Office Road.

The district administration, following the direction of Deputy Commissioner Haripur, stated that the accused had repeatedly violated the law despite multiple warnings. As a result, they were booked under the Anti-Encroachment Act and sent to Central Jail. The district administration confirmed that the crackdown on encroachments would continue until the issue is fully addressed.

In response to the operation, local citizens and social activists have praised the district administration’s efforts to tackle encroachment in the area. Many have called for further action against serious violators who continue to obstruct public spaces.

US urges peaceful protests, respect for human rights in Pakistan

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024