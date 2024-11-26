14 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, local media said on Tuesday.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said six Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in a strike targeting a house late Monday in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in northeastern Gaza City.

Two more Palestinians were killed in Israeli artillery shelling in the Zeitoun neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, Wafa added.

Three others were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a group of people in the Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City.

Another strike hit a house in the northern town of Jabalia early Tuesday, killing two people and injuring several others, a medical source said.

In the central Gaza Strip, at least one Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone strike on the Bureij refugee camp.

Israeli military vehicles also opened fire towards northern and western parts of Rafah city in southern Gaza, witnesses said.

Israel has launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 44,230 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 104,600.

The second year of genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with figures and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.