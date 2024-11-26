Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood

16 dead, seven missing in Indonesia flood
NEWS WIRE
November 26, 2024
Newspaper, International

JAKARTA  -  Flash floods and a landslide swept four districts of Indonesia’s Sumatra island over the weekend, killing at least 16 people, the national disaster agency said.  “In total, 16 people died and seven more people are missing,” the spokesman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency or BNPB, Abdul Muhari, said in a statement Monday.  Karo district suffered from the most casualties with five people found dead and five more still missing after floods hit a resort area on Saturday.  Muhari said Karo and Deli Serdang have been affected by flash floods and landslides multiple times this year alone.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024