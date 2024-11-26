Tuesday, November 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ahsan Iqbal pledges education reforms

Ahsan Iqbal pledges education reforms
Web Desk
3:10 PM | November 26, 2024
National

Pakistan’s education system is set for a major transformation as Planning and Development Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal committed to developing a modern curriculum and shifting from memorization-based learning. Addressing the National Curriculum Summit on Tuesday, he emphasized aligning education with 21st-century needs to equip youth with skills for global competitiveness.

He announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Teachers’ Training Center to enhance education quality and foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. The center, a collaborative effort with provincial education departments, aims to be South Asia’s best.

Iqbal highlighted the need for education reforms, including an updated examination system, and advocated for a hybrid medium of instruction combining Urdu for conceptual clarity and English for global competence. He called for transitioning from rote learning to conceptual learning, stressing the role of education in ensuring national progress and prosperity.

Saim's 100, Abrar's four-wicket haul guide Pakistan to 10 wicket victory over Zimbabwe

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1732596772.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024