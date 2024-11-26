Ahsan Iqbal pledges education reforms

Pakistan’s education system is set for a major transformation as Planning and Development Minister Professor committed to developing a modern curriculum and shifting from memorization-based learning. Addressing the National Curriculum Summit on Tuesday, he emphasized aligning education with 21st-century needs to equip youth with skills for global competitiveness.

He announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art Teachers’ Training Center to enhance education quality and foster critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. The center, a collaborative effort with provincial education departments, aims to be South Asia’s best.

Iqbal highlighted the need for education reforms, including an updated examination system, and advocated for a hybrid medium of instruction combining Urdu for conceptual clarity and English for global competence. He called for transitioning from rote learning to conceptual learning, stressing the role of education in ensuring national progress and prosperity.