Aleem Khan meets Belarusian minister for transport

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Communications, Abdul , met with the Belarusian Minister for Transport, Alexei Lyakhnovich, in Islamabad on Monday. “After Azerbaijan, work is underway to launch direct flights from Pakistan to Moscow and Belarus, while trade corridors to China, Afghanistan, Central Asia, and Belarus are also among Pakistan’s priorities,” said Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization & Board of Investment Abdul during a joint meeting with the Belarusian Minister for Transport, in which senior officials from the Communication Sector of both countries also participated. Transport Minister Alexei Lyakhnovich, accompanied by the President of Belarus as part of the delegation, invited Federal Minister Abdul to visit Belarus and emphasized that his country wants to increase connectivity with Pakistan through railways and roads. He added that cross-border trade is key to strengthening the country’s economy and promoting bilateral relations. Alexei Lyakhnovich called his visit a pleasant one and assured all possible cooperation from Belarus to Pakistan. In his remarks, Federal Minister Abdul stated that the visit of the 68-member delegation, headed by the President of Belarus and Ministers, to Pakistan is a welcome development that will leave positive effects on Pakistan-Belarus relations. “We want to further enhance G2G and B2B activities with Belarus in the future, and both countries will make serious efforts in this regard,” Abdul added. He also mentioned that, like Azerbaijan and Turkey, Pakistan hopes to make Belarus an investment partner, as Pakistan is rich in natural resources and blessings from Allah Almighty, while positive results can be achieved with Pakistan’s skilled workforce. He highlighted the importance of the Communication Sector and mentioned that Pakistan aims to establish a Trade Corridor to Central Asia, similar to the Karakoram Highway and CPEC, to promote business activities in the region.

The meeting also discussed the pending construction of various motorways and highways in Pakistan’s communication sector, with both sides agreeing to continue taking steps on these issues in the future.