ANP holds rally against unrest in Tirah Valley, Kurram

Khyber - Under the banner of the Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber, a protest rally was held at Bacha Khan Chowk, Landi Kotal, on Monday against the unrest in Tirah Valley and Kurram district.

Led by ANP district head Shah Hussain Shinwari, the rally was attended by the Khudai Khedmatgar organisation, Khyber chief Fazal Rehman Afridi, Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid, and numerous party workers and members of civil society.

On the occasion, Shah Hussain Shinwari, Haji Shah Khalid, and others expressed their deep concern over the unrest and the poor law and order situation in Tirah and Kurram, which had resulted in the loss of precious human lives. They called for the restoration of lasting peace in these areas.

The government had failed to adopt concrete initiatives to restore lasting peace in the merged tribal region, and the resurgence of militancy in Tirah and other areas proved its inefficiency, they claimed. They maintained that Pakhtun blood was being shed under a planned strategy that was unjust to them.

The speakers urged people from different walks of life to stay united in order to overcome the prevailing turmoil. They sympathized with the affected families in Tirah and Kurram and demanded that the government take necessary actions to prevent such acts of terrorism in the future.

Similarly, volunteers of the ANP in Jamrud also held a demonstration in front of the press club against the poor security situation in Tirah and Kurram. They demanded that the government restrain those elements who were deliberately waging war on Pakhtuns.

It is worth noting that the recent incidents in Tirah and the fight between two tribes in Kurram claimed more than 60 lives and left over 70 injured.