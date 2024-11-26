Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Atta Tarar accuses Bushra Bibi of inciting violence, warns against destabilizing acts

Atta Tarar accuses Bushra Bibi of inciting violence, warns against destabilizing acts
Web Desk
5:35 PM | November 26, 2024
Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has accused Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, of arriving in Islamabad with a mission to incite violence, warning her against any actions that could lead to bloodshed.

Speaking to the media, Tarar criticized Bushra Bibi for allegedly using ordinary citizens as shields while placing others' children on the front lines.

He challenged her to face the consequences herself, saying, “If you believe in your cause, bring Qasim and Salman to the front lines.”

Tarar questioned who would take responsibility for the lives of martyred Rangers personnel, emphasizing that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to Pakistan.

He accused Bushra Bibi and her supporters of exploiting tragedies for political gain, alleging they are hiding behind mercenaries and foreign nationals to further their agenda.

He also condemned attempts to disrupt the visit of the Belarusian president, calling it an effort to tarnish Pakistan’s reputation. “Those arrested have confessed to receiving financial incentives. We will not allow anyone to undermine the peace of the city,” he stated.

Tarar cautioned against continuing with such activities, warning of severe consequences once the state’s patience runs out. He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to maintain order and protect the nation from destabilizing forces.

